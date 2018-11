WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A weak connector on an oil flowline during a fierce Atlantic storm caused a spill last week off the coast of Newfoundland & Labrador, Husky Energy Inc said on Tuesday.

Husky, the operator of the White Rose Field, detected the problem on Monday during surveys conducted by a remotely operated underwater vehicle, company spokeswoman Colleen McConnell said. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)