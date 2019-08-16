Husky to resume full production at White Rose field

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc said on Friday it would resume production from the last two shut-in drill centers at its White Rose field, which was shutdown last year after an oil spill off the Atlantic Coast.

The Canadian oil and gas producer said it will now begin an orderly restart process and expects to reach full rates from by early next week.

Husky, the operator and majority owner of the White Rose field, said it expects production there to ramp up to about 20,000 barrels per day after the startup. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)