UPDATE 1-Atlantic Canada oil spill caused by weak flowline connection

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A weak connector on an underwater oil flowline during a fierce Atlantic storm caused a spill last week off the coast of Canada’s Newfoundland & Labrador, Husky Energy Inc said on Tuesday.

Husky, the operator of the White Rose Field, detected the problem on Monday during surveys by a remotely operated underwater vehicle, company spokeswoman Colleen McConnell said.

Husky did not see any further leakage and is surveying all of the underwater flowlines to verify their integrity, McConnell said. The company did not say if the connector was faulty or was weakened by the storm.

The leaking flowline was detected on Friday, when Husky was restarting production after suspending operations a day earlier due to stormy weather.

The spill involved 250 cubic meters (1,572 barrels) of oil.

The leak forced White Rose to shut down, along with the three other producing oil projects in the area - Exxon Mobil Corp’s Hebron and Hibernia fields, and Suncor Energy Inc’s Terra Nova. Exxon Mobil said on Monday it had resumed production at Hebron. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Bill Berkrot)