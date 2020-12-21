Cenovus, Husky get key approvals for near C$6 billion proposed merger

(Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc and Husky Energy Inc have received all key regulatory approvals required for their proposed merger to create Canada’s No. 3 oil and gas producer, the companies said on Monday.

Last week, the deal of about C$6 billion ($4.66 billion) was approved by shareholders of both the companies.

A recent recovery in oil prices has helped energy shares, boosting the value of the all-stock transaction by about 60% from its initial C$3.8 billion valuation in October, when the deal was first announced.

The deal, expected to close on Jan 1, comes amid a pandemic-driven demand collapse and weak oil prices which has forced the industry to consolidate.

($1 = 1.2879 Canadian dollars)