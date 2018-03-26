Husky Energy faces Canadian charges over 2016 oil pipeline spill

March 26 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc is facing a number of provincial and federal charges related to a July 2016 pipeline leak that spilled oil into a river in Western Canada, the country’s environmental ministry said on Monday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said it had laid a total of nine charges over the 1,570-barrel leak from Husky’s Saskatchewan Gathering System pipeline, which forced a number of cities in the province of Saskatchewan to temporarily stop drawing drinking water from the North Saskatchewan River.

The Western Canadian province laid a tenth charge, saying Husky did “unlawfully permit the discharge of a substance to the environment that caused an adverse effect.”

The charges follow a 19-month joint federal-provincial investigation. The maximum fine under Saskatchewan’s environmental rules is C$1 million ($778,938), with the federal laws allowing for fines ranging from C$15,000 to C$1 million.

Husky is expected to appear in a Saskatchewan court on Thursday. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 1.2838 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver, editing by G Crosse)