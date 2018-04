HOUSTON, April 27 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc’s 38,000 barrel per day Superior, Wisconsin, refinery remained shut on Friday, one day after a large fire injured at least 15 people and forced evacuation of tens of thousands of residents, a company spokeswoman said.

Husky was unsure on the extent of damage to production units at the refinery from a fire on an asphalt oil tanks, spokeswoman Kim Guttormson said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Scott Malone)