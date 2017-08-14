Husky Energy boosts crude processing with $435 mln refinery buy

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said it would buy a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.

The refinery, located in Superior, Wisconsin, has a capacity to process 50,000 barrels per day.

The deal, which also include the refinery's associated logistics assets, will increase Husky's refining capacity to 395,000 bpd, the company said.

Shares of Calumet rose 13 percent to $6.20 in early trading on the Nasdaq, while Husky's shares rose nearly 2 percent to C$14.91 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Husky said it would retain about 180 workers at the refinery.

BMO Capital Markets was Husky's financial adviser on the deal and Milbank LLP its legal adviser. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)