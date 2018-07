July 26 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc reported a profit of C$448 million on Thursday, up from a loss of $93 million a year earlier, helped by higher crude oil prices.

Husky produced 296 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), down from 320 mboe/d, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3024 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)