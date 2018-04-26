Canada's Husky Energy profit surges as costs fall

April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc reported a jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by lower costs.

Net earnings rose to C$248 million ($193.2 million), or 89 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from C$71 million, or 66 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

However, Husky’s average production fell to 300,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 334,000 boepd a year earlier.