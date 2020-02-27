Husky Energy posts quarterly loss on C$2.3 bln in charges

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Oil producer Husky Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, hit by charges of C$2.3 billion.

Husky reported a net loss of C$2.3 billion ($1.73 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net earnings of C$216 million a year earlier.

Average quarterly production rose to 311,300 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) from 304,300 boepd.