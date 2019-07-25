Husky Energy profit falls 17% on lower output

July 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s Husky Energy Inc reported a 17.4% drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the company’s crude production fell on the back of mandatory output cuts by the Alberta government and its refineries processed less oil.

Net earnings fell to C$370 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$448 million, or 44 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company’s average quarterly production fell to 268,400 barrels of oil equivalents a day (boepd) from 295,500 boepd. (Reporting by Taru Jain and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)