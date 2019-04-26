Husky Energy reports 32 percent rise in profit

April 26 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, as higher prices and the Canadian oil and gas producer’s investment in a number of refineries and pipeline space boosted its margins per barrel.

Net income rose to C$328 million ($243.1 million), in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$248 million, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company’s average quarterly production fell 285,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 300,400 boe/d. ($1 = 1.3492 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)