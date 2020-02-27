UPDATE 2-Canada's Husky Energy takes C$2.3 bln charge on low oil prices, shares plunge

(Adds stock loss, details about low prices, unfinished Canadian projects)

By Shradha Singh and Rod Nickel

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc took a C$2.3 billion ($1.73 billion) charge on Thursday, expecting oil prices to stay low long-term, and its shares plunged to a 19-year low.

The company said the impairment charges on assets including its Sunrise project also reflected a drop in capital spending.

An expansion of Sunrise is one of about 20 proposed oil sands projects shelved due to weak prices and years of delay building new Alberta pipelines. Teck Resources on Sunday cancelled the largest proposal, saying it was stuck in an unresolved Canadian debate about energy growth and environmental concerns.

Global oil prices have sagged on over-supply concerns since 2014, and the spread of coronavirus has added further pressure as it raises worries about demand. North American futures plunged 7% on Thursday, touching the weakest price in nearly 14 months.

Husky shares dropped 9.9% to C$6.44 in Toronto, sinking to the lowest price since December 2000.

Calgary-based Husky, majority-owned by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, said in December it would cut capital spending by C$500 million over the next two years, at a time when oil producers face pressure to return cash to shareholders.

This month, rival Suncor Energy took a C$2.8 billion writedown on its newest oil sands site, on expectations of heavy oil prices remaining low for the foreseeable future.

Husky reported a net loss of C$2.3 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with net earnings of C$216 million a year earlier.

Average quarterly production rose to 311,300 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) from 304,300 boepd.