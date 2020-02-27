UPDATE 3-Husky Energy blames long Canada regulatory process for canceled Teck oil project

(Recasts with view on Teck’s canceled project)

By Rod Nickel and Shradha Singh

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s excessively long regulatory process led to cancellation of Teck Resources’ Frontier oil sands project this week, the chief executive of rival Husky Energy said on Thursday.

Teck on Sunday canceled the C$20.6 billion ($15.51 billion)proposal, saying it was stuck in an unresolved Canadian debate about energy growth and environmental concerns.

Regulatory reviews should not last more than five years, Husky CEO Rob Peabody said on a quarterly conference call. Frontier was reviewed for nine years.

“What killed Teck ultimately was a regulatory process that just went on and on and on,” Peabody said. “Had that process concluded in a sensible timeframe, I’m sure we’d have a Teck project under construction today.

“The No. 1 thing we need to address is around the regulatory process to tighten up timeframes and put more certainty in it, while not giving away requirements that projects meet very high standards.”

A Canada-Alberta regulatory panel endorsed Frontier last year, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet was scheduled to make a final decision this week before Teck pulled out. The project also required higher oil prices, a partner and more Alberta pipeline capacity to proceed. ($1 = 1.3286 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Anil D’Silva, Nick Macfie and Dan Grebler)