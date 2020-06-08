Husqvarna says demand recovering as pandemic restrictions ease

STOCKHOLM, June 8 (Reuters) - Husqvarna, the world’s biggest gardening power tools maker, said on Monday that market conditions had improved as pandemic restrictions in many markets have been eased, saying it now expected a 10% sales drop in the April-June quarter.

Husqvarna said currency-adjusted sales for April-May had dropped around 12% versus the year-ago quarter.

“In light of the eased restrictions and an increased interest in the gardening categories, especially watering products, the market conditions have improved,” Husqvarna said in a statement. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)