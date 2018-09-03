FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
September 3, 2018 / 8:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK online beauty retailer Hut Grou‎p buys skincare products maker

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Hut Grou‎p, which operates cosmetics retailing platforms such as lookfantastic.com and glossybox, has acquired skincare products maker Acheson & Acheson.

The privately held companies did not disclose the value of the deal in a statement on Monday.

Sky News reported bit.ly/2CbtiYZ on Sunday the deal would be worth about 50 million pounds to 100 million pounds ($64.54 million-$129.07 million). ($1 = 0.7748 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.