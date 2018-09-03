Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Hut Grou‎p, which operates cosmetics retailing platforms such as lookfantastic.com and glossybox, has acquired skincare products maker Acheson & Acheson.

The privately held companies did not disclose the value of the deal in a statement on Monday.

Sky News reported bit.ly/2CbtiYZ on Sunday the deal would be worth about 50 million pounds to 100 million pounds ($64.54 million-$129.07 million). ($1 = 0.7748 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)