May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel operator Hyatt Hotels Corp reported a bigger loss for the first quarter on Tuesday as people stayed at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss attributable to Hyatt was $304 million, or $2.99 per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $103 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)