Brazil's Hypera says internal probe found $20 mln in 'irregular payments'

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker Hypera Pharma on Tuesday said an internal investigation found the company had made at least 110.5 million reais ($20.3 million) in “irregular payments” related to a federal criminal probe, according to a securities filing.

The federal investigation in question was reported to the market in April 2018, the company said. Hypera said the internal probe also resulted in a recommendation to strengthen internal compliance standards.