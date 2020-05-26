Company News
May 26, 2020 / 12:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Hypera says internal probe found $20 mln in 'irregular payments'

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker Hypera Pharma on Tuesday said an internal investigation found the company had made at least 110.5 million reais ($20.3 million) in “irregular payments” related to a federal criminal probe, according to a securities filing.

The federal investigation in question was reported to the market in April 2018, the company said. Hypera said the internal probe also resulted in a recommendation to strengthen internal compliance standards.

$1 = 5.44 reais Reporting by Ana Mano and Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by Brad Haynes

