Brazil's Hypera reports Q2 net profit of 278.8 mln reais

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Quarterly profit at Hypera SA , Brazil’s largest listed producer of over-the-counter medicine, rose 22.3 percent on a yearly basis in the second quarter as revenues increased more than 10 percent due to higher overall sales.

In a securities filing on Friday, the company posted quarterly net profit of 278.8 million reais. Revenues rose 12.6 percent to 920 million reais. Among the best performing areas the company highlighted prescribed medicines and generic drugs.

Hypera’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached 339.5 million reais in the period, 12 percent more than in the same quarter last year. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by James Dalgleish)