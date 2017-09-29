German prosecutors drop probe into ex-Hypo Real Estate bosses

MUNICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have dropped a case against two former bosses of Hypo Real Estate who were suspected of covering up liquidity problems weeks before the lender collapsed a decade ago, citing a lack of evidence.

The case against former Chief Executive Georg Funke and ex-Chief Financial Officer Markus Fell is being closed provided that the two make charitable donations, a Munich court said on Friday after hearing arguments by state prosecutors. ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)