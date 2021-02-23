Hyundai Global Service raises $721 mln in pre-IPO financing

SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings has raised 800 billion won ($720.93 million) through the pre-initial public offering (IPO) financing of affiliate Hyundai Global Service, the firm said on Tuesday.

Hyundai Heavy said it signed a pact to sell 38% of Hyundai Global Service shares to U.S. investment firm KKR for 646 billion won, adding that it would get a cash dividend of 150 billion won from Hyundai Global Service.

In a statement, KKR said it valued Hyundai Global Service at nearly 2 trillion won. ($1=1,109.6800 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)