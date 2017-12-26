FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 26, 2017 / 8:20 AM / in 5 hours

S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy to conduct $1.2 bln rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Tuesday it will conduct a rights issue worth about 1.3 trillion won ($1.21 billion).

The shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing some 869 billion won of the total funds raised will be earmarked as operating funds, with the rights issue expected to be completed in March 2018.

A Hyundai Heavy spokesman said the rights issue is part of the shipbuilder’s previously-announced plans to improve financial soundness. That plan began in 2015 when major South Korean shipbuilders reported losses partly due to cost overruns and delays with complex offshore facilities construction. ($1 = 1,075.2700 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.