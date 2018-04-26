FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 26, 2018 / 7:15 AM / in 2 hours

Hyundai Mobis eyes M&As in self-driving, connectivity areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Mobis, a parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor, said on Thursday it was “actively” considering acquisitions and investments in areas for autonomous driving and connectivity to boost its future business.

“Hyundai Mobis expects to concentrate its capabilities on discovering global startups with novel ideas, making strategic partnership with global firms and pursuing large-scale M&A,” the company said in a statement.

This is part of a long-term plan laid out by the company, which last month said it was looking to spin off its module and after-service parts businesses and merge them with logistics affiliate Hyundai Glovis (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.