Hyundai Mobis eyes M&As in self-driving, connectivity areas

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Mobis, a parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor, said on Thursday it was “actively” considering acquisitions and investments in areas for autonomous driving and connectivity to boost its future business.

“Hyundai Mobis expects to concentrate its capabilities on discovering global startups with novel ideas, making strategic partnership with global firms and pursuing large-scale M&A,” the company said in a statement.

This is part of a long-term plan laid out by the company, which last month said it was looking to spin off its module and after-service parts businesses and merge them with logistics affiliate Hyundai Glovis (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)