SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will spin off its module and after-service parts businesses and merge them with affiliate Hyundai Glovis.

South Korea’s Hyundai Glovis said in a regulatory filing that the merger is intended to resolve circular shareholdings. (Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)