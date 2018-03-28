FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 2:09 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

S.Korea's Hyundai Mobis board decides to convert into holding company - Money Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd’s board decided to convert the firm into a holding company, a South Korean online media reported on Wednesday.

A Hyundai Mobis spokesman did not have an immediate comment.

Hyundai Mobis shares rose as much as 5.9 percent as soon as online media Money Today reported that the board had made the decision to convert into a holding company, citing an unnamed key person in the company. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

