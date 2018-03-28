S.Korea's Hyundai Mobis board decides to convert into holding company - Money Today

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd’s board decided to convert the firm into a holding company, a South Korean online media reported on Wednesday.

A Hyundai Mobis spokesman did not have an immediate comment.

Hyundai Mobis shares rose as much as 5.9 percent as soon as online media Money Today reported that the board had made the decision to convert into a holding company, citing an unnamed key person in the company. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)