Hyundai Mobis rejects Elliott proposal for $2.2 bln dividends - source

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Mobis, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, said on Tuesday its board rejected a shareholder proposal for dividends worth 2.5 trillion won ($2.24 billion) on concerns the spending would undermine future competitiveness.

Hyundai Mobis did not elaborate on which shareholder made that proposal, but a source familiar with the matter said U.S. hedge fund Elliott made the proposal.

Elliott did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment. ($1 = 1,117.0600 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)