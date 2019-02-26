Hyundai Mobis unveils shareholder return plan worth $2.3 bln

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, an auto parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co, on Tuesday unveiled a plan to offer shareholder returns worth 2.6 trillion won ($2.32 billion) over the next three years.

The plan includes dividends worth 1.1 trillion won, a buyback of stocks worth 1 trillion won and a cancellation of 460 billion won worth of shares.

The parts supplier also said it will appoint Opel former Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann as an outside board director. ($1 = 1,118.6300 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)