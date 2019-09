SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv said on Monday that they will create an autonomous driving joint venture valued at $4 billion, with each owning a 50% stake.

Hyundai Motor Group affiliates — Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis — will collectively contribute $1.6 billion in cash and $0.4 billion in vehicle engineering services, R&D resources and access to intellectual property. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-min Park, editing by Louise Heavens)