SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group said on Friday it has appointed a new head for the South Korean conglomerate’s China business division.

Hyundai Motor said vice president Lee Byungho was promoted as president heading the China business of flagship Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp.

The reshuffle is aimed at improving its competitiveness in China, the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)