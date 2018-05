SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. activist fund Elliott Management said late on Thursday that it will vote against Hyundai Motor Group’s restructuring plan, and urged shareholders to vote against the plan.

South Korean conglomerate Hyundai Motor Group in March unveiled reforms aimed at simplifying its complex ownership structure, which will be put to a shareholder vote on May 29. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)