SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Korea’s local government on Wednesday gained conditional approval from an umbrella labour union and a group of employers for a plan to build a low-cost carmaking joint venture with Hyundai Motor, a government official said.

The plan includes an annual wage of 35 million Korean won ($31,455.02) for workers, the official said. ($1 = 1,112.7000 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)