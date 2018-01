NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday overturned a lower court’s decision to grant class certfication to car owners who settled with Hyundai Motors and its Kia affiliate over the fuel efficiency of its vehicles.

In their 2-1 order, the judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit said the lower judge had erred in concluding that common questions existed to justify a class action status.