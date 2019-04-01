U.S. opens new probe into 3 million Kia, Hyundai vehicles for fire risks

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday it would open a new safety defect investigation into 3 million Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp vehicles for fires not caused by crashes.

The investigation is in response to a petition seeking a probe by the Center for Auto Safety. The auto safety agency already has an earlier probe into some Hyundai and Kia vehicles for fire risks. The South Korean automakers have recalled more than 2.3 million vehicles since 2015 to address various engine fire risks in a series of recalls. (Reporting by David Shepardson)