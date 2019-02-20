S.Korean prosecutors raid office of Hyundai's quality division -Chosun Biz

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday raided the office of Hyundai Motor Co’s quality division in southern Seoul as part of a probe into how the automaker handled vehicle recalls over engine defects, online media Chosun Biz reported.

In 2017, a South Korean civic group filed a complaint with prosecutors alleging that Hyundai covered up engine defects that prompted massive recalls in Korea and the United States. Hyundai has denied the allegations.

Hyundai and the prosecutor’s office did not have immediate comment. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)