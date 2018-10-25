FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 5:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hyundai Motor Q3 net profit dives 68 pct on U.S. recall costs

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor posted a 68 percent plunge in quarterly net profit, missing an analyst consensus by a large margin, as U.S. recall costs weighed.

Third-quarter net profit came in at 269 billion won ($236.14 million), compared with 852 billion won booked in the same period a year earlier.

That missed a SmartEstimate of 831 billion won, according to Refinitiv data.

Operating profit slumped 76 percent to 289 billion won in the quarter while sales rose 1 percent to 24.43 trillion won. ($1 = 1,139.1700 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

