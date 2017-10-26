FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor Q3 profit down 20 pct on weak China sales, Kia losses
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
Breakingviews
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 26, 2017 / 5:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hyundai Motor Q3 profit down 20 pct on weak China sales, Kia losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co posted a 20 percent drop in net profit for the third quarter, hit by a diplomatic row with China that dragged on sales and losses from affiliate Kia Motors Corp.

Hyundai Motor, which together with Kia is the world’s fifth-biggest automaker, on Thursday reported a net profit of 852 billion won ($758.21 million) for the three months ended September, versus 1.06 trillion won a year ago.

However, this was slightly better than an average analysts’ forecast for a net profit of 849 billion won.

Its operating profit rose 13 percent to 1.2 trillion won over the period. ($1 = 1,123.7000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.