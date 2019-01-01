S.Korea's Hyundai target 2019 global sales of 4.7 mln vehicles

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co on Wednesday announced their combined 2019 global sales target at 4.68 million vehicles.

Hyundai had also set a combined sales goal of 4.68 million vehicles for 2018. The automaker is set to disclose 2018 sales later on Wednesday.

Euisun Chung - heir apparent to Hyundai Motor Group, which also runs Kia Motors Corp - said the South Korean automakers would launch 13 new models this year.