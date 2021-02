SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday it plans to halt operations at its factory in Asan, South Korea, for 5 working days between March 8 and March 12.

The Hyundai Motor spokesperson said the operational schedule at the Asan plant is being fixed to adjust inventories. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang Editing by Shri Navaratnam)