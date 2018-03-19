FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 12:27 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Hyundai Motor shares tumble following U.S. probe of air bag failures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Hyundai Motor fell as much as 4.8 percent on Monday after a U.S. regulator said it had opened a probe into why some air bags failed to deploy in Hyundai and Kia vehicles following crashes.

The probe came after four people were reportedly killed and another six injured in the crashes.

Shares of Hyundai Motor affiliates lost ground, with Kia Motors losing 2.8 percent and Hyundai Mobis down 5.4 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Dahee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

