FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 11, 2018 / 6:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hyundai Oilbank files for review on its planned IPO - S.Korean bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd has applied for a preliminary review on its planned initial public offering, the Korea Exchange said on Wednesday. In what would be one of South Korea’s biggest initial public offering for this year, the company is aiming for a listing around September or October worth at least $1 billion.

The Korea Exchange said in a statement NH Investment & Securities and Hana Financial Investment were underwriters for Hyundai Oilbank’s offering.

Hyundai Oilbank, South Korea’s smallest refiner by capacity, has a 390,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Daesan, southwest of Seoul.

Hyundai Robotics, the holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, owns 91 percent of Oilbank. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.