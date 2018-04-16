S.Korea's Hyundai Oilbank plans IPO for Sept or Oct - parent exec

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd is aiming for an initial public offering around September or October, an executive at its parent company said on Monday.

The comments by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd chief executive Kwon Oh-gap came after the company’s refining arm earlier picked six banks to advise the planned listing of at least $1 billion, according to people familiar with the situation. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; writing by Ju-min Park; editing by Richard Pullin)