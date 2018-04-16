FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 16, 2018 / 5:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea's Hyundai Oilbank plans IPO for Sept or Oct - parent exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd is aiming for an initial public offering around September or October, an executive at its parent company said on Monday.

The comments by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd chief executive Kwon Oh-gap came after the company’s refining arm earlier picked six banks to advise the planned listing of at least $1 billion, according to people familiar with the situation. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; writing by Ju-min Park; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.