Hyundai seeks full control of Turkish car plant, competition authority says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Company has applied to take full control of its factory in Turkey by buying a 30% stake now held by Kibar Holding, the Turkish Competition Authority said.
Hyundai already holds a 70% stake in the factory.
The Competition Authority website said Hyundai had made a request to take full control of the factory, which produces Hyundai models such as the i10 and i20.
The plant has capacity to produce 230,000 vehicles a year, most of them exported to Europe.
Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler and Edmund Blair
