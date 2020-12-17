Hyundai seeks full control of Turkish car plant, competition authority says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen on a steering wheel of a all-new Sonata sedan on display at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Company has applied to take full control of its factory in Turkey by buying a 30% stake now held by Kibar Holding, the Turkish Competition Authority said.

Hyundai already holds a 70% stake in the factory.

The Competition Authority website said Hyundai had made a request to take full control of the factory, which produces Hyundai models such as the i10 and i20.

The plant has capacity to produce 230,000 vehicles a year, most of them exported to Europe.