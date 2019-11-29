UK's Corbyn attacks sale of "i" newspaper to owner of Daily Mail

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn attacked the sale of the politically neutral “i” newspaper to the owner of the Daily Mail on Friday, saying two billionaire press barons now owned half of the top 10 selling daily newspapers.

Daily Mail and General Trust said earlier on Friday it would pay 50 million pounds ($64 million) in cash to JPI Media for the “i”, established as the cut-price national sister paper of The Independent in 2010.

“Two billionaire press barons now own half of the top 10 daily newspapers,” Corbyn said on Twitter. “Remember this when they attack Labour’s plan to make the super-rich pay their fair share.”

Jonathan Harmsworth, Viscount Rothermere, is the chairman of DMGT while Rupert Murdoch, a frequent target of criticism from Corbyn, owns the Sun and Times newspapers in Britain. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)