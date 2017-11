Nov 8 (Reuters) - Media mogul Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp reported a surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by its Match Group portfolio as Tinder continues to grow.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $179.6 million, or $1.79 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $43.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.4 percent to $828.4 million. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)