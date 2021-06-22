Aer Lingus sees no big bounce from easing of Irish travel curbs

DUBLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Aer Lingus is losing more than 1 million euros ($1.19 million) a day and does not expect the Irish government’s plan to ease travel restrictions from July 19 to give it a significant near term bounce, its new chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We’re pleased to see many of the changes announced but the cumulative impact of the ongoing restrictions and the issues we’ve raised does mean our enthusiasm has been dampened,” Lynne Embleton told an Irish parliamentary committee, citing continued curbs for unvaccinated travelers from Britain and the United States.

“It is looking too little too late to really have a significant bounce that will get us on the right path to restoring connectivity, supporting jobs and connecting Ireland in the near term.” ($1 = 0.8406 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)