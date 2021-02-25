Ireland's Aer Lingus appoints IAG Cargo head as new CEO

DUBLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Irish airline Aer Lingus said on Thursday that it has appointed Lynne Embleton, the head of its parent company’s cargo unit, as its new chief executive.

The airline, which is part of the International Airlines Group alongside British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, is Ireland’s former flag carrier and is the country’s largest long-haul airline.

Embleton joined British Airways in 1992 and has served at chief executive of IAG Cargo since 2017. She will take up the post of CEO at Aer Lingus on April 6, replacing Donal Moriarty, who has served as interim chief executive since October 2020.

Aer Lingus has taken a 150 million euro ($183.50 million)three-year loan from Ireland’s sovereign wealth fund and is engaged in discussions with the government about additional support to survive the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to a ban on non-essential travel in Ireland.

The government, which values Aer Lingus’ North American network and its links to Europe’s main hub airports, has said it would provide resources if necessary to ensure the airline’s survival. ($1 = 0.8175 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)