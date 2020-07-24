Company News
British Airways owner IAG extends partnership with American Express

July 24 (Reuters) - British Airways owner International Airlines Group on Friday said it had signed a multi-year renewal agreement with American Express, extending its worldwide commercial partnership with the payments company.

Under the agreement, American Express will make a payment to IAG Loyalty, which is a unit of IAG that offers a wide range of services to airlines and business-to-business clients, of about 750 million pounds ($955.58 million).

