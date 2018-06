Insurance Australia to sell Thai, Indonesia units to Tokio Marine for $389.7 mln

June 19 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group said on Tuesday it would sell its Thai and Indonesian operations to Japanese insurer Tokio Marine Holdings for A$525 million (43.08 billion yen)($389.71 million).

The Japanese company’s unit, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, will buy IAG’s 98.6 percent stake in Thailand’s Safety Insurance and 80 percent of PT Asuransi Parolamas in Indonesia. ($1 = 1.3472 Australian dollars) (1 Japanese yen = 0.0122 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)