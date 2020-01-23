Financials
January 23, 2020 / 10:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Insurance Australia Group expects hailstorm claims to hurt margin

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group on Friday cut its full-year outlook for insurance margin, mainly due to claims from hailstorms in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney in January.

The company expects a pre-tax cost of A$169 million ($115.58 million) from the claims and said it had received over 28,000 claims relating to the hailstorm as of Jan. 23.

It now expects insurance margin guidance in the range of 14.5%-16.5%, compared with the previously advised 16%-18%.

$1 = 1.4622 Australian dollars Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below