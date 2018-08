Insurance Australia Group's FY profit rises marginally

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group reported a 1 percent rise in full-year attributable profit on Wednesday, helped by improved insurance margin.

Annual net profit from continuing operations rose to A$947 million ($685.34 million), compared to A$938 million in the previous fiscal year.

IAG wrote A$11.65 billion worth of gross premiums during the year, up about 2 percent on A$11.44 billion in fiscal 2017.